KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Gretchen Whitmer Tries to Reclaim ‘Worst Governor in America’ Crown. “Last year at this time, I thought that Whitmer was the worst of the bunch. It was partially because I have so many relatives in Michigan and was hearing the tales of woe from there so often. What really grated me about Whitmer though was the fact that she was even more smug than Newsom while flexing her totalitarian muscle, which is quite an achievement.”