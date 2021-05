VACCINES: Patents Aren’t the Problem; Supply Chain Problems are the Problem.

Plus: “Plastic bags are a bigger bottleneck than patents. The US embargo on vaccine supplies to India was precisely that the Biden administration used the DPA to prioritize things like bioreactor bags and filters to US suppliers and that meant that India’s Serum Institute was having trouble getting its production lines ready for Novavax.”

Why does the Biden Administration want Indians to die?

