May 6, 2021

CIVIL RIGHTS UPDATE: Texas Senate advances bill allowing handguns without license.

So you shouldn’t need a permit to carry a gun. But as a matter of politics, I don’t know if this is 100% good. People who have invested in carry permits are a self-identified interest group, who’ll fight restrictions. The public at large is less so. Are there enough dedicated carriers in the general public to offset that? Probably, but not certainly.

On the other hand, a major part of the anti-gun campaign was to denormalize gun ownership. Guns on hips in public certainly put an end to that. Meanwhile, I’d like to see businesses that ban people from carrying guns on their property made guarantors of their safety.