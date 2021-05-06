May 6, 2021

DUMB: Basecamp FOLDS on Non-Woke Workplace Policy, Suspends Exec After Employee Cries. “Days after banning politics from the workplace to keep employees focused on their mission rather than distracted by wokeness, software firm Basecamp appears to have reversed course, suspending its chief strategist after he said he does not believe the company is white supremacist and after employees reportedly cried and screamed.”

The only thing my kids (when they were much younger) ever got for throwing a temper tantrum was a brief spanking — these so-called grownup crybullies deserved far worse.