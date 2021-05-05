May 5, 2021

THE PALACE GUARD, HOUSE OF STEPHANOPOULOS EDITION: ABC’s Terry Moran Grills RNC Spox Nine Times On If He Accepts 2020 Election Results: ‘I’m Asking You to Affirm Our Constitution.’

Flashback: When the Media Cast Doubt on an Election Outcome. “‘Did Russian hacking help Donald Trump win?’ ABC’s Dan Harris wondered at the top of the December 10, 2016 edition of Good Morning America.”

Related: It’s Important To Be Honest About What Today’s Media Actually Are. They are Democrat propagandists and should be treated as such.

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): The way to stop these questions is to always answer “No.” Followed by “why are you so afraid to talk about the election?” They’ll quit asking fast. And why are they so eager to end all discussion here? As noted above, that’s never been the case in the past. And there’s no surer way to make people think the election was stolen than to loudly assert that it wasn’t and demand that everyone agree.