May 5, 2021

FACEBOOK “SUPREME COURT” UPHOLDS TRUMP BAN: But says the decision must be reviewed in six months. That “time limit” is a clever way of trying to limit his reach while recognizing a reality that social media companies and the political establishment will have to face, but that nobody talks about. If Trump decides to run again in 2024, they keep him banned from their platforms, and he loses, there will be no way to convince his supporters that the election was fair — because it wouldn’t be. And if he were to win in spite of the bans, they would have to expect severe revenge from his supporters. This is a very dangerous game they’re playing, and I see no evidence that they are even aware of it. But self-awareness is not Silicon Valley’s strong point.