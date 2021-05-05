May 5, 2021

THE TECH LORDS GET ALONG WITH THE POLITICAL CLASS BECAUSE BOTH ARE DEATHLY AFRAID PEOPLE WILL FIGURE OUT WHAT’S BEING DONE TO THEM: Signal Tries to Run the Most Honest Facebook Ad Campaign Ever, Immediately Gets Banned. “Based on this kind of minute data, Signal was able to create some super-targeted ads that were branded with the exact targeting specs that Signal used. If an ad was targeted towards K-pop fans, the ad said so. If the ad was targeted towards a single person, the ad said so. And if the ad was targeted towards London-based divorcees with degrees in art history, the ad said so.”