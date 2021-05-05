May 5, 2021

BUT IS ANYONE STILL LISTENING? Groundhog Day: Dr. Doom Spits Out More Bad News. “As someone who has handled public communications in science, you have to be clear and you have to be consistent. When data changes the facts, you have to clearly communicate that repeatedly. I’d grade Fauci an F. He was against masks, for masks, admitted he lied about masks, and then said we should wear multiple masks. He should be telling Biden to knock it off with the masks since he’s vaccinated, and he should try to offer Americans some hope.”

Hope is anathema to the Biden Administration.