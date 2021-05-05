«
May 5, 2021

DECOLONIZE HIGHER EDUCATION: Reclaiming American higher education: Idaho is cutting off social justice universities. “In one general education class at BSU a social work professor taught what he called the ‘solid viewpoint’ that ‘white people should be slaves.’ Social justice fanatics at BSU even bullied a small business off campus for supporting the police.”

As taxpayers tire of subsidizing this sort of thing, we’re told it’s because of “anti-intellectualism.”

Plus:

The House of Representatives decisively rejected (13-57) Senate Bill 1179, which would have imposed a minor fiscal reduction on Idaho’s public universities as a consequence for their social justice agenda. In its place the legislature passed a bill cutting an additional $2.5 million from university budgets as a penalty for misusing public funds on social justice activism.

At the same time, a bill banning public universities from compelling students to adopt the divisive tenets of critical race theory and using public money to do so became law.

Expect more of this.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:30 am
