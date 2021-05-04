May 4, 2021

DO THESE DOTS CONNECT? Let’s see, Tristan Justice, writing for The Federalist, notes a recent Twitter piece on that Maricopa County (AZ) recount that plays into “the narrative that a thorough review of the results presents a dangerous threat to election integrity, and henceforth American democracy.”

Then, in another piece for The Federalist, we have Justice pointing out that Twitter stock fell abruptly late last week, a fact that absolutely delighted former President Donald Trump, who was banned from the social media outlet earlier this year in a blatant example of Big Tech’s censorial might.

All of which reminds me of a recent column of mine on PJ Media about the worst thing that could happen to Big Tech. Also reminds me of a certain phrase for which former First Lady Nancy Reagan became famous: “Just Say No.”