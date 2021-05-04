May 4, 2021

OH, THEY’RE JUST TRYING TO DRIVE THE SHEEP INTO ANOTHER LOCKDOWN: COVID in India.

They just throw numbers at us, not the fact that even the diagnosed cases are low, given India’s massive population.

Another think — that I keep saying about population figures too — is that you guys have no idea how improbable/impossible it is that these figures are in any way accurate. India simply can’t track this type of thing that well. So what they’re doing is puling numbers from air. And because they are a net-recipient of international charity, it’s in their best interests to exaggerate the numbers of infected/dead.

Again, if you fall for this stuff twice? Shame on you.