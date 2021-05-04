May 4, 2021

HAVING KNOWN SOME FINNS, I’M NOT SURPRISED THAT THE ANSWER HAS TO DO WITH LOW EXPECTATIONS FOR LIFE: The Grim Reason Why Finland is the “Happiest” Place on Earth. “Nobody is more skeptical than the Finns about the notion that we are the world’s happiest people. To be fair, this is hardly the only global ranking we’ve topped recently. We are totally fine with our reputation of having the best educational system (not true), lowest levels of corruption (probably), most sustainable economy (meh), and so forth. But happiest country? Give us a break. As reported by a correspondent for the Economist, when a Cabinet member of the Finnish government was introduced at an international conference as ‘the representative of the happiest country in the world,’ he responded: ‘If that’s true, I’d hate to see the other nations.'”

Plus: “Consistent with their Lutheran heritage, the Nordic countries are united in their embrace of curbed aspirations for the best possible life.”