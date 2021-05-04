May 4, 2021

CALIFORNIA ALREADY HAS ONE: Do You Want a Caste System in America? Keep Pushing Critical Theories and We’ll Have It in No Time. “Conservatives sometimes conflate critical theories with a free speech issue and assert that we shouldn’t use government force to ban things. Any American who believes in the principles of liberal democracy should support the ability of parents to use their representatives at the state and local levels to remove toxic ideas from the classroom. Litigation would likely work, but it is expensive and time-consuming. This issue needs immediate redress.”