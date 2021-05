WHY ARE DEMOCRAT-MONOPOLY CITIES SUCH A CESSPIT OF COMSTOCKIAN PRUDERY? D.C. Weddings Only Permitted If No One Stands or Dances. “This is just one of many D.C. restrictions that seems to be based on superstition more than science and makes little sense from a public health perspective.”

QED: DC Mayor Bowser backtracks on loosening mask restrictions for fully vaccinated adults.