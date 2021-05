FACIAL RECOGNITION TECHNOLOGY IS RACIST: That is according to Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), member of The Squad and self-appointed arbiter of human relations everywhere, based on the mistaken arrest of a man due to a false facial recognition ID:

Facial recognition technology is racist. https://t.co/HbxrPdHE8J — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) May 3, 2021