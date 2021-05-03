May 3, 2021
FROM PEOPLE I KNOW WHO USED TO WORK WITH HER, SHE JUST DOESN’T WORK: Kamala Gets Another Job She Won’t Do.
Her idea of life is to get new clothes and pose as a celebrity.
Which is par for the course for leftist females.
FROM PEOPLE I KNOW WHO USED TO WORK WITH HER, SHE JUST DOESN’T WORK: Kamala Gets Another Job She Won’t Do.
Her idea of life is to get new clothes and pose as a celebrity.
Which is par for the course for leftist females.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.