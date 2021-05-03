«

May 3, 2021

FROM PEOPLE I KNOW WHO USED TO WORK WITH HER, SHE JUST DOESN’T WORK:  Kamala Gets Another Job She Won’t Do.

Her idea of life is to get new clothes and pose as a celebrity.

Which is par for the course for leftist females.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 5:05 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.