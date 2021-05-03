«

May 3, 2021

WELL, DUH, OF COURSE IT DOES:  Biden Admin Denies Parking Permit for Bikes in 3-Decade-Straight Veterans Motorcycle Ride on Washington, DC.

Like all occupiers in the pay of a foreign power, they hate us and are afraid of us.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 2:00 am
