May 3, 2021
WELL, DUH, OF COURSE IT DOES: Biden Admin Denies Parking Permit for Bikes in 3-Decade-Straight Veterans Motorcycle Ride on Washington, DC.
Like all occupiers in the pay of a foreign power, they hate us and are afraid of us.
