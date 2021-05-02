May 2, 2021

RETURN OF THE DEEP STATE, WHICH NEVER REALLY WENT AWAY: When Biden says “America is back” and praises “our democracy,” it’s clear he means a return to the pre-Trump status quo, including the meddlesome and ungoverned Deep State. “Getting Giuliani’s documents and computers will allow various people with their toes in Ukraine—including the Biden family—to figure out what Trump and Giuliani know. It will also allow Biden’s protectors to seal up incriminating documents as confidential because of the ongoing investigation, and to figure out who else may have dirt on the Bidens.”

“Our democracy” is a Democratic slogan meaning “our unfettered rule.” And the DOJ is rotten.