May 2, 2021

FLASHBACK: Oh, Spare Me!–Should You Even Bother to Carry a Reload? “Reloading a handgun mid-gunfight, outside of a military or law enforcement context is pretty unlikely. Although he’s talking about carbines rather than pistols, a great quote from trainer Randy Harris springs to mind: ‘If you empty one 30-round mag in civilian-world USA, you’re going to be on the news … if you empty two, you’re going to be in the encyclopedia …'”

On the other hand, there’s this: “Sure, we said the need for a reload was just about as likely as winning the Powerball, but we’ve all seen the commercials: Somebody ends up winning that Powerball every time. And if your day has reached the point where you’ve had to pull a gun and start shooting, it’s already taken a statistically unlikely turn and is unlikely to get any more normal from that point. You don’t want to be the one to forfeit for inability to shoot back.”

And there’s another good reason.