May 2, 2021

HMM: At Least 9,245 Americans Tested Positive for COVID-19 After Vaccination; 132 Dead.

The number of documented so-called breakthrough COVID-19 cases has climbed above 9,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of April 16, 9,245 people tested positive for COVID-19 at least two weeks after getting their final COVID-19 vaccine, the health agency reported. About 9 percent, or 835, required hospitalization, and 132 died.