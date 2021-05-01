May 1, 2021

JUST BACK FROM THE 2021 DALLAS INTERNATIONAL GUITAR FESTIVAL: Downsides: Surprisingly little mask wearing (I’m glad I’ve had my vaccination), and with the exception of online music retailer Sweetwater, not many of the big players in the music industry had a direct presence there, beyond what their dealers had on display. Upsides: A glimpse of a return to normal, with live music events (both an indoor and outdoor stage), and enough people attending that the dealers said it was the best turnout in three years. And I did I say it was glimpse of a return to normal? Watch for a more detailed report, and many more photos soon. There’s one more day of the festival, if you’re in the D-FW Metroplex area on Sunday.