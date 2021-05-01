May 1, 2021

WHY IS THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY SUCH A CESSPIT OF RACISM? Texas Democratic Official Called on to Resign for Calling Senator Tim Scott an ‘Oreo:’

Liberals believe that because of their “solidarity” with black people, they can criticize white people as if their own skin is of a little darker hue. Take Lamar County Democratic Party Chairman Gary O’Connor. The Texas Democratic leader did his best Jesse Jackson impersonation in describing Scott’s statement.

“I had hoped that Scott might show some common sense, but it seems clear he is little more than an oreo with no real principles,” Lamar County Democratic Party chair Gary O’Connor wrote in a now-deleted Facebook post, referring to Scott’s rebuttal to President Biden’s congressional address on Wednesday.