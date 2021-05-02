May 2, 2021

HELEN TRIES IT: So I got a bunch of samples from the New Genesis / Monticello Drug Company who has several listings at Helen’s Page for various products. One of the sample products was Heet, which is “a powerful pain relieving liniment and topical analgesic used for the temporary relief of minor aches and pains of muscles strains, bruises, arthritis, backache, and sprains.” It came in handy today when I was at a barre class and pulled a back muscle. I came home, put this stuff on and was surprised that it worked. The pain is almost gone and I have to say, I was skeptical. It’s great stuff! You can get Heet directly here.

Another sample was these throat discs which “melt in your mouth providing relief from throat irritation, dry mouth, phlegm, and hoarseness, and will improve the clarity of your voice.” I gave one to Glenn and tried one myself. They are a very refreshing and taste like licorice and do melt in your mouth and provide relief from a scratchy or sore throat. Glenn thought they would be helpful when he is teaching a lot which causes voice strain. If you talk for a living, they are certainly worth a try. I like how small they are and how easy to pop one in your mouth. You can find them here.