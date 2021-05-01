May 1, 2021

HOW’S THAT SPACE PROGRAM COMING ALONG? How did you spend your week? NASA pretended to crash an asteroid into Earth. “Every two years, as part of the International Academy of Astronautics’ Planetary Defense Conference, scientists and emergency response personnel gather to discuss a made-up asteroid threat from discovery to impact. During this year’s exercise, which unfolded online from April 26 to April 28, the scenario presented an impact just six months away, a pointed reminder that limited lead time is a key weakness in our asteroid defense systems.”