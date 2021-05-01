«
May 1, 2021

YOU KNOW, THIS WOULD BE A GREAT TOURIST ATTRACTION:  Stomach-churning pedestrian bridge opens in Portugal.

That is, if they hadn’t gone coco for coco puffs over the covidiocy in a way that makes our own local insanity seem sane.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 3:34 am
