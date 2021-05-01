May 1, 2021
YOU KNOW, THIS WOULD BE A GREAT TOURIST ATTRACTION: Stomach-churning pedestrian bridge opens in Portugal.
That is, if they hadn’t gone coco for coco puffs over the covidiocy in a way that makes our own local insanity seem sane.
