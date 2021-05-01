May 1, 2021

JIMMY KIMMEL WHITESPLAINS RACISM TO TIM SCOTT:

Remember when it was racist for a white person to disagree with a black politician? I’m not sure when that whole phenomenon started, but it had its heyday around… oh, let me look… January 20, 2009, to January 20, 2017. At any point between those two dates, you couldn’t say anything that contradicted and/or criticized a black politician without being informed that you only hated him for the color of his skin. That was the only reason anybody would ever bother to dissent, we were told. Wanted lower taxes? Racist. Didn’t want socialized medicine? Racist. Noticed that William Ayers was a terrorist and Rev. Jeremiah Wright was an anti-Semite? Racist, racist, racist. That was the rule, and it was rigidly enforced by our moral, ethical, and intellectual betters in the press, as well as many of their fellow Democrats.

These days, things are a bit more lax. Not only can a white dude disagree with a black politician, but he can even laugh at a black politician for claiming to know what it’s like to be black in America!

That’s what former comedian Jimmy Kimmel did last night on his talk show, which I don’t watch and neither do you: