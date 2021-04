COVID ONE YEAR AGO TODAY: How Long Will a Vaccine Really Take?, asked the New York Times: “So researchers might produce a viable vaccine in just 12 to 18 months, but that doesn’t mean you’re going to get it. Millions of people could be in line before you. And that’s only if the United States finds a vaccine first. If another country, like China, beats us to it, we could wait even longer while it doses its citizens first.”