April 30, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Arizona School Board Flees from Concerned Parents, Parents Elect New Board.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: What do you call it when a cowardly local school board flees from parents demanding relaxed mask rules, only to have the parents use Roger’s Rules of Order to elect a new board right there on the spot?

Answer: ‘Merica, baby.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

Cowardly congresscritter calls for higher taxes on herself, won’t write a check to the Treasury

American scientists who assured us the Wuhan virus could not have escaped from that Wuhan lab worked with that Wuhan lab and praised the CCP

Bob and Bing on the road to Zimbabwe — along with the rest of us

Bonus Sanity: For only the third time ever, it’s right there in the lead story.