April 30, 2021
VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Arizona School Board Flees from Concerned Parents, Parents Elect New Board.
Insanity Wrap needs to know: What do you call it when a cowardly local school board flees from parents demanding relaxed mask rules, only to have the parents use Roger’s Rules of Order to elect a new board right there on the spot?
Answer: ‘Merica, baby.
Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.
- Cowardly congresscritter calls for higher taxes on herself, won’t write a check to the Treasury
- American scientists who assured us the Wuhan virus could not have escaped from that Wuhan lab worked with that Wuhan lab and praised the CCP
- Bob and Bing on the road to Zimbabwe — along with the rest of us
Bonus Sanity: For only the third time ever, it’s right there in the lead story.
And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.