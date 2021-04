DEMOCRATS SURE GOT IT GOOD: Howie Carr: “Which septuagenarian pol represents the greater threat to the United States — Rudy Giuliani or John Forbes Kerry? Yet it was Rudy’s home and office in Manhattan that were raided Wednesday by the corrupt FBI, while America’s Gigolo continued to get a total pass on the amazing revelation that he’s been whispering top-secret U.S./Israeli intelligence to one of the top leaders of Iran, which leads the world in state-sponsored terrorism.”