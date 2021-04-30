April 30, 2021

THAT’S NOT THE NARRATIVE: Cancer rates in medieval Britain around ten times higher than previously thought, study suggests. “The first study to use X-rays and CT scans to detect evidence of cancer among the skeletal remains of a pre-industrial population suggests that between 9-14% of adults in medieval Britain had the disease at the time of their death. This puts cancer prevalence in a time before exposure to tumour-inducing chemicals from industry and tobacco at around ten times higher than previously thought, according to researchers.”