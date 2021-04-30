April 30, 2021

WELL, THE GOVERNMENT HASN’T BEEN ENCOURAGING ON THIS FRONT: Poll: Nearly half of vaccine-hesitant Americans worried about side effects.

Plus, the constant yammering that people who have been vaccinated still need to mask and distance has removed incentives, making the calculus kind of one-sided.

Related: The CDC is still repeating its mistakes. “Finally, the CDC guidelines are not just timid and inconsistent. They are late: We’ve known about outdoor transmission being a much lower risk for almost a year now. We should move cautiously, for sure, but excessive caution creates fatigue and mistrust.”