April 30, 2021

MY BODY, MY CHOICE, RIGHT? Not Everyone Wants To Be Vaccinated. I’m OK With That. “If everyone who wishes to be vaccinated is able to do so without logistical or bureaucratic obstacles, then I would regard that as an enormous success. And we are close to reaching that point in the US. Unless the government forcibly compels unwilling people to receive the vaccine, that’s as much as one can reasonably expect.”

Well, the number would be higher if the public health authorities were competent. Telling people they still have to mask and distance even after being vaccinated was a disaster; the unnecessary pause on J&J vaccinations was a debacle.