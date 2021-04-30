«
April 30, 2021

SO SHE AGREES WITH TIM SCOTT: Cornered by a direct question, Kamala Harris says “I don’t think America is a racist country.”

Which is awkward, since Dems have been calling him an “Uncle Tom” and worse for saying the same thing.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:48 am
