April 29, 2021

THE GRAY LADY WILL SELL NO BAD NEWS ABOUT DEMOCRATS UNTIL ITS TIME:

Flashback:

Today is a red-letter day for the New York Times. For the first time, the paper has reported in its news section that the Rev. Jeremiah Wright once uttered the phrase “God damn America.” Wright’s comments were widely reported and widely discussed beginning with an ABC News report six months ago. Barack Obama even had to give a much-publicized speech because of those words, and others. But the newspaper of record has never seen fit to publish Wright’s quote in its news pages. Until today.

— Byron York, National Review Online, September 24th, 2008.

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): Flashback: “I think all the intra-party hate thrown at Cuomo is because Democrats know [Kamala will] be unpopular if/when she succeeds Biden in the next couple of years, and they want to preclude a primary challenge.”

I’m not saying that Cuomo isn’t responsible for the death of thousands — he is — but I don’t think the Democrats, or their media apparat, would care about that in and of itself. In fact, they’ve demonstrated that they don’t for the past year. So if it’s an issue now, it’s for other reasons.