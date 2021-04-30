«
»

April 30, 2021

HANNAH COX: Why Your Grocery Bills Are Going Up (And Are Only Expected to Get Bigger).. “It’s official: food inflation has arrived. Food prices soared 3.9 percent in 2020, the Department of Agriculture recently reported.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:30 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.