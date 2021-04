“NORMALCY:” NCLA Warns About the Disturbing Trend of “Executive Lawmaking” in Biden’s First 100 Days. “Biden’s blitz of executive lawmaking means he has now signed more executive orders than any of the last three presidents had published in the Federal Register in their first 100 days. Biden has issued 41 executive orders, surpassing Trump (25), Obama (19), and Bush (11).”

