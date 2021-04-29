April 29, 2021

BUREAUCRATS ALWAYS HAVE CONTEMPT FOR PEOPLE WHO EVADE GOVERNMENT CONTROL: Emails reveal Montgomery County health department’s contempt for nonpublic schools. After seeing how things went last spring, my wife and I made the wise decision to not trust our local public schools to handle the pandemic with even minimal competence, and put our two younger children in a private school. The school has been open full-time all year with no Covid outbreaks. One of the best decisions we have made, and we can’t imagine going back to public any time soon. Imagine the mess after more than a year of no in-person school, with some kids in pods and having tutoring, and other kids, often from non-English speaking homes, having no real education for 18 months! I pity the teachers come this fall who are going to have to deal with this–assuming that my county doesn’t find a way to evade Virginia law and not open full-time.