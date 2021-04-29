April 29, 2021

ASHLI BABBITT UPDATE: Newsweek Exclusive: U.S. Capitol Police to Be Sued for $10 Million for Killing Unarmed Rioter. “Babbitt, a decorated U.S. Air Force Gulf War veteran, was struck in the shoulder while attempting to illegally enter the Speaker’s Lobby, an area near to the House floor, through a smashed window beside a barricaded door. It is unclear whether she heard shouted warnings over the crowd around her before she climbed within view of the lieutenant, who drew his gun and fired. Smartphone video shows Babbitt being struck in the shoulder and falling back onto a patterned marble floor, bleeding.”