April 29, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Pelosi Prefers Chinese Communists to American Conservatives.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: What do you call it when Nancy Pelosi pulls House media credentials from an American news outlet, but lets two Communist Chinese propaganda mouthpieces keep theirs?

Answer: We’d call it a tell, but it’s nothing you needed telling.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

  • Compassionate lefty radio host srtreams “F*** The Police” on air, then kills one (allegedly)
  • CNN has a sexism problem serious enough to warrant an internal investigation
  • Which came first, the needle or the vaccine? (MSNBC says “needle”)

Bonus Sanity: Whoa… minorities can vote?

And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.

Posted by Stephen Green at 1:25 pm
