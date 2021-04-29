April 29, 2021
EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY IN THE NEW BIDEN ERA: Everyday products are about to get more expensive, companies warn: Plastic, paper, sugar, grain and other commodities are all getting more expensive as demand outpaces supply.
EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY IN THE NEW BIDEN ERA: Everyday products are about to get more expensive, companies warn: Plastic, paper, sugar, grain and other commodities are all getting more expensive as demand outpaces supply.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.