CHRISTIAN TOTO: ‘Entourage’ Creator Shares Why ‘Righteous PC Culture’ Is a Fraud. “Yes, Tony Soprano can whack a dozen competitors without the woke mob assembling, but an agent treating his staff poorly is now beyond the cultural pale. It’s why Steve Carell has said NBC couldn’t make ‘The Office’ today. His character is too cold and cruel to his subordinates, and that’s suddenly a no-no.”

Message: It isn’t OK to hurt people’s feelings, but it is OK to murder the right people.