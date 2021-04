THINGS CAN GET REALLY BAD, REALLY FAST, WAY FASTER THAN REGULAR PEOPLE WILL NOTICE: “The cumulative effect of all this is that right before an impending crisis, life will look very normal and people will not be panicking. 37 days before the UK government threw the entire country into lockdown and barred people from going outside for anything other than a short list of permitted activities, people who stocked up their pantries were curiosity items.”