IT’S ONLY DISMAL IF YOU ASSUME THE JUNTA DOESN’T INTEND TO DESTROY US: Biden’s Dismal Start .

Btw, their calling the Constitution “White Supremacy” means they’re oath breakers and lied when they swore allegiance to it. That by definition makes them non-legitimate. Admittedly so. It is also one of the oldest and most vile crimes in any human society.