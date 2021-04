OR YOU KNOW, THEY COULD LOOK AT HOW THEY DESTROYED THEIR CITIES: Democrats, Media Blame Trump Over Census Counts, Gov. Cuomo Says He’s Exploring ‘Legal Options’.

Hey, Fredo’s brother, it might be clearer what you did and what is coming down the pike if you remove your head from your behind. Just a thought. I know that stylish chapeaux de derriere are all the rage among the left just now, but trust me, it makes you believe some crazy things.