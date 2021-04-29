April 29, 2021

GOODER AND HARDER: Thanks to lefty leaders, New York celebrates all the worst vices.

John Lindsay, the clueless rich-boy-turned-mayor of this little burg in the crumbling late ’60s, famously, if unintentionally, coined the phrase “Fun City” back in the “Midnight Cowboy” era (1966-1973), over which he presided so oafishly, it’s as if Bill de Blasio took his sad mayoralty as a playbook.

Now the era of fear, filth and fiscal fallacy is back, but Fun City is a tired nickname. The proper sobriquet for NYC is now Sin City. As in: the Seven Deadlies. De Blasio and Andrew Cuomo have decided to go along with every-born-in-the-’90s bolshie and forge a collection of policies out of the idea that “New York was better before it got so sanitized.”

Yeah, safety sucks, New York is much cooler when walking after dark means gripping your keys tightly in your hand in case you have to fend off an attacker, amirite, ladies? Consider the sins New York is now welcoming: