April 28, 2021

ROGER KIMBALL: The mendacity of Joe Biden’s address to Congress: Biden is here to bring us MAPA: ‘Make America Poor Again.’ “The word ‘jobs’ occurred nearly 50 times in tonight’s address. But here’s an embarrassing fact. Donald Trump’s economic policies led to the lowest general unemployment in decades. They led to the lowest minority unemployment in our history. They also led to a robust rise in wages at the lower end of the scale. Joe did not mention any of that. Instead it was all Bernie Sanders-esque class warfare: raise taxes, eat the rich, take control of — well, everything.”

They’ll turn us all into beggars ’cause they’re easier to please.

Plus: “I thought at first that the few dozen people in the Capitol were wearing face masks. I didn’t consider the possibility that they were air-sickness bags.”

UPDATE: A friend comments: “Drop the ‘united’ shtick. You’re the most divisive president of my lifetime.”