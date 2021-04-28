April 28, 2021

SEGREGATION NOW, SEGREGATION TOMORROW, SEGREGATION FOREVER! Have you read a less sincere “apology” than that uttered by Madison WI public schools for its discussion groups segregated by race like some Mississippi Burning bus station?

