April 29, 2021

HMM: Judge won’t dismiss Amazon’s claim that Trump interfered with $10B cloud contract. “Amazon was seen as a frontrunner for the contract prior to Microsoft winning the deal in October 2019. Amazon protested that decision, alleging that Trump’s personal animus toward the company improperly influenced the outcome. The Department of Defense reviewed the decision after a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction. Following the review, the DoD reaffirmed the decision in September.”

I figure if our woke Pentagon wouldn’t go with Amazon, then Microsoft must have had the much better offer.