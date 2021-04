NY POST REPORTER RESIGNS AFTER RETRACTION OF KAMALA HARRIS BOOK STORY. “The NY Post was forced to edit its article and issue an editor’s note noting that ‘the original version of this article said migrant kids were getting Harris’ book in a welcome kit, but has been updated to note that only one known copy of the book was given to a child.’”

We’re adding the above as an update to our post linking to the story.