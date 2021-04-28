April 28, 2021
WITCH HUNT: Federal Agents Raid Rudy Giuliani’s NYC Apartment Looking for ‘Lobbying’ Crimes.
UPDATE (FROM GLENN): A friend texts: “Speaking of investigations of dealings with Ukraine, where’s the one on Hunter and Big Guy stand?”
